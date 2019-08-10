|
|
Wes Akin passed away on July 23,2019 at the age of 48 years old. He lived his life to the fullest, with integrity,and a kind heart. He was survived by loving mother Charlotte and by his siblings Shawn, Duane, Robin, Natasha, and Johanna. He was deeply and dearly loved by his spiritual brother Ronnie and by all. A memorial service will be held on August 17,2019 at 2pm at the New Testament Christian Church at address 13813 Warwick Blvd. suite E Newport News, VA 23602. Please join us in celebrating his life and memory.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019