Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
New Testament Christian Church
13813 Warwick Blvd. suite E
Newport News, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Wes Akin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wes Akin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wes Akin Obituary
Wes Akin passed away on July 23,2019 at the age of 48 years old. He lived his life to the fullest, with integrity,and a kind heart. He was survived by loving mother Charlotte and by his siblings Shawn, Duane, Robin, Natasha, and Johanna. He was deeply and dearly loved by his spiritual brother Ronnie and by all. A memorial service will be held on August 17,2019 at 2pm at the New Testament Christian Church at address 13813 Warwick Blvd. suite E Newport News, VA 23602. Please join us in celebrating his life and memory.
Published in Daily Press from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.