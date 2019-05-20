Wesley Julian Gibson was born on January 13, 1931 and passed away on May 17, 2019. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict with the 24th Infantry Division. After his service, he attended V.C.U. and graduated with a business degree. He also attended several banking schools. Wesley retired from SunTrust Bank as Vice President of the Credit Department in Norfolk, Va. with 28 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church.Left to cherish his memory is his soul mate, his wife of 47 years, Catherine L. Gibson; his son, Jonathan Gibson (Debra) of Mobile Ala.; his daughter, Julie Lewis; his step-daughter, Vicki Moore (Darrell) of Milton, Del.; his stepson, Stephen Thomas (Jana) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Gregory Gibson, David Gibson, Megan Waller, Stephen Pociluyko, Lauren Feliciano, Elaina Lewis; step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Moore, Lyndsey Collison, Ashley Handley, Hillary Thomas, Brian Thomas, Avery Thomas and Jack Thomas; many great-grandchildren; and a brother Edward Gibson (Gloria), a niece and nephew and many good friends.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, with a reception to follow at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary