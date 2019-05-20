Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley Julian Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wesley Julian Gibson Obituary
Wesley Julian Gibson was born on January 13, 1931 and passed away on May 17, 2019. He served proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict with the 24th Infantry Division. After his service, he attended V.C.U. and graduated with a business degree. He also attended several banking schools. Wesley retired from SunTrust Bank as Vice President of the Credit Department in Norfolk, Va. with 28 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church.Left to cherish his memory is his soul mate, his wife of 47 years, Catherine L. Gibson; his son, Jonathan Gibson (Debra) of Mobile Ala.; his daughter, Julie Lewis; his step-daughter, Vicki Moore (Darrell) of Milton, Del.; his stepson, Stephen Thomas (Jana) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Gregory Gibson, David Gibson, Megan Waller, Stephen Pociluyko, Lauren Feliciano, Elaina Lewis; step-grandchildren, Jeffrey Moore, Lyndsey Collison, Ashley Handley, Hillary Thomas, Brian Thomas, Avery Thomas and Jack Thomas; many great-grandchildren; and a brother Edward Gibson (Gloria), a niece and nephew and many good friends.A graveside service will be held Wednesday, May 22 at 1:30 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park, with a reception to follow at First Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now