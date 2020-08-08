1/1
Wesley Randolph Cofer III
Mr. Wesley Randolph Cofer III, age 76 of Bracey, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence. He was a retired Chemist from NASA / Langley.

Mr. Cofer is survived by his wife of forty-eight years, Rachael West Cofer, a daughter Rachel Anne Potts (Joey) of Arlington, Va., a son Joseph Gordon Cofer (Karen) of Poquoson, VA., four grandchildren; Lauren Burns (Josh) of Newport News, Andrew Smith of Chesapeake, Kaitlyn Potts of Arlington and Brandon Cofer of Poquoson. He was predeceased by a sister Glenna Jo Duff and a son Randy Wright Cofer.

A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM in All Saints Episcopal Church, 201 Franklin St., South Hill, VA in the garden area outside. Social distancing and mask will be required. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at 10:00 A.M. They also suggest memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory South Hill, Va. is serving the Cofer family.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
All Saints Episcopal Church
