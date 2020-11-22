1/1
Wilber Bacote
Wilber "Pete" Bacote entered eternal rest on November 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was married to his wife, Shirley, for fifty-two years. From their union they had 3 sons; Peter, Damon, and Marc.

Pete spent 30 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant. He worked as a counselor for Alternatives Inc. for twenty years and he retired ten years ago. Pete was a lover of sports. He taught, coached and played his favorite sport, basketball.

He leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Shirley; sons, Peter, Damon (Lauren) and Marc (Sara); sister, Audrey (Franklin); brother, Juan; a special sister, Jacqueline Kennard; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Memorial service
11:00 AM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
