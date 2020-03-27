|
|
Wilbert "Tim" Foster, 71, peacefully passed away on Friday March 20th at home with his loving devoted wife by his side. He is survived by his wife Shanda Futrell-Foster, his daughter Sandie Davis (Chris), sons Timothy Foster and Shawn Futrell. His adopted children Teonna Danzy, TyAnna Danzy, and Marcus Danzy. Grandchildren Shawn Rodriquez -Futrell (deceased), Jalissa Futrell-Rodriguez, Don't'e Davis, Daja Davis, Timaya Foster, Tamia Foster, Jayden and great grandson Harlem.
The Homegoing Celebration will be announced at a later date.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 27, 2020