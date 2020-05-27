Wilbra H. Billups
Shacklefords - Wilbra H. Billups, 83, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 after a long illness. She was an employee of the King and Queen Public School System; having served as a librarian for many years. She is survived by one sister, Carolyn B. Lockley of Shacklefords and one niece, Tiera L. Lockley of Richmond. The viewing will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020 at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home. The graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church Hockley Cemetery, Shacklefords.

Published in Daily Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
MAY
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church Hockley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
