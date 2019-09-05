|
|
Wilbur L. Hunter passed away at his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019, while in the loving care of his family. He was the third child and only son born to the late Efner and Ethel Hunter in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on May 2, 1921.
He attended public schools in Rocky Mount, and in June 1940, he graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. In the fall of 1940, Wilbur entered Fayetteville State University (FSU), Fayetteville, North Carolina. He made the football team as a freshman. In his sophmore year Wilbur was drafted into the U. S. Army. At the end of World War II, he was the first veteran to return to FSU and to the football team. In 1996, he was honored for his excellence as a running back with his induction into the FSU Athletic Hall of Fame. Wilbur graduated from FSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in education in July 1947.
After graduation, Wilbur started his teaching career in the Nash County, North Carolina, Public School System. At the end of his first year as a teacher, he was called to work in the United States Railway Postal Service.
In the fall of 1952, Wilbur went to work in the public schools of Williamsburg, Virginia, as a 7th grade teacher and assistant coach in football and basketball, and head coach in baseball. In 1954, Wilbur coached the Bruton Heights High School baseball team, which won the only state championship in the school's history.
While working in Williamsburg, Wilbur met his late wife Gladys Brown who was also teaching in her native Williamsburg. They were married in December 1954.
With the integration of Williamsburg public schools in 1968, Wilbur was promoted to assistant principal of James Blair High School and in 1969, he was reassigned to Bruton Heights School (formerly known as Bruton Heights High School) as principal.
In 1973, he left public education and took a federal civil service position as Education Services Officer with the United Stated Army Education Center at Fort Monroe, Virginia. In July 1979, he accepted an Education Services Officer position in Germany, where he worked until July 1984.
While in Germany, Wilbur and Gladys visited every country in Western Europe and some of the Warsaw Pact countries including Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, during the 1984 Winter Olympics.
Upon his return to the United States in 1984, Wilbur was assigned to the United States Training and Doctrine Command Deputy Chief of Staff at Fort Monroe. As an Education Specialist, he developed an enhanced learning program for 21 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that host Reserve Officer Training Corps programs. Wilbur retired from the federal civil service in May 1986.
Prior to his declining health, Wilbur was an active member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Newport News. He was also a member of Alpha Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.; FSU Alumni Association; and James City County Training/Bruton Heights Alumni Association.
In addition to his parents and wife, Wilbur was preceded in death by his sisters Juanita, Vivian, and Irma.
He leaves to cherish his memories his sister-in-law Marie Brown of Williamsburg and devoted caregivers, niece Linda Haywood of Richmond and nephew Kenneth Haywood (Barbara) of Williamsburg. He is also survived by other loving nieces and nephews, along with his great and great-great nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, 2515 Marshall Ave., Newport News, VA 23607. Entombment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Wilbur may be viewed on Friday, September 6th, at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m., with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Memorial Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Wilbur will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in memory of Wilbur L. Hunter. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 5, 2019