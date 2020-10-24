Wilbur Lee Stotesberry, Sr., 84, went home to Heaven on October 22, 2020. He was born in North Carolina and was the son of the late Carl and Ruth M. Stotesberry. He meet and married the love of his wife, Betty R. Stotesberry in 1955. The were happily married for 63 years. They settled in Hampton, Va.



He is survived by his devoted wife Betty Stotesberry, daughter Edwina Yakshe(John), son W. Lee Stotesberry, Jr.(Shirley), four grandchildren Richard Calvert, Leann Brown, Ashley Laig, and Brandon Stotesberry, seven great grandchildren, sister Geraldine Cale and brother Gilbert Stotesberry, both of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his siblings Burley Stotesberry, Roland Stotesberry, Nellie Knight and Mollie Harrison.



Wilbur retried from Ft. Monroe and was a devoted Church of Christ Christian. He was a master Mason for 35 year at McMahan Lodge # 303. He loved golf, fishing and hunting.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-3:00 p.m. with funeral services starting at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Jerusalem Church of Christ, King William, Va. Andrews Funeral Homed & Crematory, 7192 Main St., Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



