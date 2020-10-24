1/1
Wilbur Lee Stotesberry Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur Lee Stotesberry, Sr., 84, went home to Heaven on October 22, 2020. He was born in North Carolina and was the son of the late Carl and Ruth M. Stotesberry. He meet and married the love of his wife, Betty R. Stotesberry in 1955. The were happily married for 63 years. They settled in Hampton, Va.

He is survived by his devoted wife Betty Stotesberry, daughter Edwina Yakshe(John), son W. Lee Stotesberry, Jr.(Shirley), four grandchildren Richard Calvert, Leann Brown, Ashley Laig, and Brandon Stotesberry, seven great grandchildren, sister Geraldine Cale and brother Gilbert Stotesberry, both of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his siblings Burley Stotesberry, Roland Stotesberry, Nellie Knight and Mollie Harrison.

Wilbur retried from Ft. Monroe and was a devoted Church of Christ Christian. He was a master Mason for 35 year at McMahan Lodge # 303. He loved golf, fishing and hunting.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-3:00 p.m. with funeral services starting at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Jerusalem Church of Christ, King William, Va. Andrews Funeral Homed & Crematory, 7192 Main St., Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
Send Flowers
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved