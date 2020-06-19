Wilby Wagner Jr., 74, of Williamsburg, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on June 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilby Wagner Sr. and Tobitha Wagner. He will be missed by loving wife, Ayako and their beloved cat, Elmo; his sister Linda Insley and her husband Jimmy of Tyaskin, MD; his sister Paula Osterwalder and her husband Mike of Georgetown, DE; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
After enlisting in the US Air Force, he served for 26 years until November of 1992, when he retired as a Chapel Management Manager. He served during several conflicts, and much of his military career was spent traveling with the Inspector General Team. Prior to his time in the USAF, Wilby had attended Philadelphia College of the Bible for one year, and he earned a degree in computers/electronics while in the Air Force. Later, he worked for Busch Gardens as a Human Resources Officer until his retirement.
Wilby loved spending time with his wife, Ayako. The two celebrated their 50th Anniversary on January 16, 2020 and adored their cats. He also enjoyed visiting with his family in Maryland, golfing with his friends, collecting Hummel figurines and Christmas collectibles. A high school baseball player himself, he enjoyed watching baseball and football.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188. A 2:00 PM service will follow at James River Baptist Church, 4931 Centerville Rd., Williamsburg, VA 23188, officiated by Reverend Lou Bradley and Reverend Steve Wagner.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Wilby's honor may be made to James River Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 19, 2020.