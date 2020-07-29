Wilhelm (Willie) Joseph Vogelbein died peacefully at Morningside Senior Living and Memory Care in Williamsburg, Virginia on July 14, 2020. Willie was born on July 10, 1933, in Bremen, Germany to Maria and Joseph Vogelbein. He was preceded in death by Lisa, his loving wife of 62 years, his parents, two brothers, Egorn and Hans-Joachim Vogelbein, younger sister, Vera Vogelbein, and older sister, Elfriede Folkers. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Wolfgang K. Vogelbein and wife Mary Ann and his two beloved granddaughters, Leigh Ann and Kristen Camille of Hayes, Virginia. Willie is also survived by Sister-in -law Karla Almasy and her husband Peter of Florida, and four nieces and nephews. Willie grew up in Germany during World War II and as a young adult, worked as a mechanic for Mobil Oil. He married Lisa, the love of his life, in 1952. Lisa and Willie were dancers. When they stepped onto the dance floor, other made way and watched in awe. In 1963 speaking no English, they, and their young son, including their poodle Asta, bravely pulled up roots and moved by ocean liner, to the USA. They settled on Long Island, NY, and together built a successful Heating and Air Conditioning business. They subsequently lived in New Port Richey, Florida for many years where they partnered in diverse ventures including an air conditioning business, the Dairy Dipper Ice cream parlor, an Antique Cottage, and a Driving School. One of the highlights of their life together was an 8-month road trip across America by motor home. On their path through Arizona, they both fell in love with turquoise. In northern California they learned how to pan for gold (and found some). On their return home, Willie taught himself the craft and art of jewelry, and together they dove into this new passion and ultimately opened a fine Jewelry Store. In retirement they spent most of each year at their beloved mountain cottage in Maggie Valley, NC where Lisa fed the hummingbirds and Willie taught himself how to turn wooden vessels on a lathe, a passion he passed on to his son. Willie was a doer who never stood still. Yet in all he accomplished they were true partners to the end. He will be remembered for the incredible competence in all he attempted, his love of music, his off-beat humor and kind heart. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Michael Joly, will be held at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 315 Harris Grove Lane, Yorktown, VA, at 1:00 PM on Thursday July 30, 2020. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store