Wilhelmina E. Reynolds Obituary
Wilhelmina Elena Goode Reynolds was born on April 28, 1945 to Samuel B. Goode and Bernice Williams Goode in Panama. Both parents preceded her in death. After graduating from Parasio High School in 1964, Wilhel, as she was lovingly called, relocated to the USA. She accepted Christ as her savior at a young age and was baptized at Bethel Mission Church Parasio Canal Zone. In 1971, she got married. There were three children born of this union. Wilhel worked at Beth Israel Hospital in New York City as a nursing and administrative assistant for many years. In 1980, orders to Ft. Eustis moved her to Newport News, VA where she raised her children. In 1982, she started attending and became a member of New Hope Holiness Church of God in Christ in Tabb, VA where she remained.Wilhel left this life on April 19, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, a daughter, Tahisha Williams of Newport News, VA; two sons, Alexander Reynolds (Alethia), currently serving in Kuwait and Christopher Reynolds (Tanya) of Newport News, VA; seven grandchildren: Trenae, Malik, Alexander Jr, Aiyanah, Ariene, Kenyon and Alana. two sisters: Beverly Chase (Wayne) of Piscataway, NJ and Pearl Goode of Parlin, NJ; four brothers: Alvin Good ( Julene) of White Plains, NY, George Goode (Brinel) of Cutler Bay, FL, Luther Goode (Angela) of Brooklyn, NY, Eduaro Goode (Melissa) of Fayetteville, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends from 6-9 pm Friday, April 26, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel. A funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 25, 2019
