Willard A. Bauserman, Jr. passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a valiant fight with ALS. He was a devoted Christian, and is now in the arms of his savior, Jesus Christ. Born March 17, 1940, he was a native of the Peninsula and the son of the late Vivian Llewellyn and Willard A. Bauserman, Sr.
Willard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Virginia Kemp Bauserman; his son W. Andrew Bauserman, III (Jill); daughter Leanne Green (James); grandchildren, Courtney Bauserman, Rebecca, Micah, and Ruthie Green; sister Fran Ennis Bauserman; brother Jack Bauserman (Miriam); and sister-in-law Shirley Kemp Barlow.
Willard graduated from Hampton High School in 1958 and The College of William and Mary in 1962 with a BS in physics. Willard worked with his father at Chamberlin Cleaners and Formals for a few years, then at NASA-Langley Research Center where retired as a research physicist in 2000.
Willard was an active member of Ivy Memorial Baptist Church in Hampton, where he served as a Deacon and on numerous committees, enjoyed photography, boating, and water skiing, and was formerly a member of Toastmasters and Peninsula Parliamentarians.
His faith and family were of foremost importance to him. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
Visitation for Willard will be held at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home at noon on Saturday, December 7th, with a service celebrating Willard's life at 1:00. Interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ivy Memorial Baptist Church, 2200 Coliseum Dr., Hampton, VA 23666; the Benevolent Fund of The Chesapeake Retirement Community, 955 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601, or ALS, 30 W. Gude Dr., Ste. 150, Rockville, MD 20850.
The family greatly appreciates the excellent loving care he received from the nurses and staff at The Chesapeake Retirement Community Healthcare.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019