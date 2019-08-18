|
Willard R. Hudgins, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Lois B. Hudgins; a daughter, Linda B. Lawrence (Jim); a son, Willard (Buddy) R. Hudgins, III (Diane), and one grandson, Jonathan W. Hudgins. Buster, as he was known by those who knew him best, had recently celebrated his 97th birthday in June with his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to Noon at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia. A Graveside will follow at 1:00 pm at H.C. Smither Cemetery, Hudgins, Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Salvation Army or Animal Shelter.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019