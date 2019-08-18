Home

Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
(804) 725-2141
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foster-Faulkner Home
160 Main Street
Mathews, VA 23109
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
H.C. Smither Cemetery
Hudgins, VA
Willard R. Hudgins Jr. Obituary
Willard R. Hudgins, Jr. passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. He leaves behind his wife of 76 years, Lois B. Hudgins; a daughter, Linda B. Lawrence (Jim); a son, Willard (Buddy) R. Hudgins, III (Diane), and one grandson, Jonathan W. Hudgins. Buster, as he was known by those who knew him best, had recently celebrated his 97th birthday in June with his family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:00 am to Noon at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia. A Graveside will follow at 1:00 pm at H.C. Smither Cemetery, Hudgins, Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your local Salvation Army or Animal Shelter.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019
