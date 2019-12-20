Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:45 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
William Albert "Billy" Outland Jr.

William Albert "Billy" Outland Jr. Obituary
William "Billy" Albert Outland, Jr., 69, a resident of Smithfield for 20 years, passed away on December 18, 2019. He was an auto wholesaler and owner of Auto Specialist for over 30 years. Billy was a car enthusiast who enjoyed boating, watching NASCAR and drag racing, and most of all, spending time with his family and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his son, William A. "Bill" Outland, III; parents, Mabel and William A. Outland, Sr.; and brother, Bobby Outland. He is survived by his wife, Crystal Outland; daughters, Lindsey Outland Snyder and Kaylee Crotty; sons, William Shane Outland, William A. Outland, V, and Christian Crotty; nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and sisters, Beverly Outland Mayer and Carolyn Waters.

There will be a visitation Saturday, December 21, 1:00 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held Sunday, 12:45 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 20, 2019
