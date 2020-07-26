William Arthur Brink, 89, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020 at his home in Windsor Meade surrounded by his family. He leaves a wife of 66 years, Barbara, two daughters, Julie Brink Straus and Sandy Brink Kasch, two sons-in-law and four grandchildren. He was born on July 1, 1931 in Cortland, New York.
He attended the Northfield Mount Hermon School in Northfield, Massachusetts, graduating in 1950. He then attended the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, VA, where he held several prominent leadership and entrepreneurial positions, and graduated with a B.A. in Business Administration. Upon graduation he married his classmate and college sweetheart, Barbara Crosset, of Swarthmore, PA. For the next two years, he served in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of captain. Upon completion of his military service, he and Barbara moved to the New Haven, CT area where they lived for 42 years and raised two daughters.
Bill found his calling in the insurance industry, which became a lifelong endeavor. Bill earned the designation of CPCU, became part owner and president of the Burton Company, an Independent Insurance Agency. Bill served as president of the New Haven Lawn Club and treasurer and board member of the Whitney Center, a continuing care retirement center in Hamden, CT. He was active in his church in Hamden, CT and in other organizations in the New Haven area.
In 1998, he and Barbara moved to Williamsburg, the home of their beloved alma mater. Bill was a patron and frequent attendee of Tribe sports. Bill was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman who loved playing golf, tennis, and planning family ski trips. Bill was also a skilled, self-taught craftsman. He enjoyed landscaping, building furniture, and constructing stone walls for his and Barbara's homes in Connecticut and Vermont. Bill spent many summers and winters with Barbara and their children and grandchildren in Woodstock, Vermont - a place very special to him for more than 50 years.
There will be a private family service in Woodstock, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, The College of William & Mary, or the charity of your choice
.