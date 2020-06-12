William "Bill" Burford Warrick, 67, of Williamsburg, VA, passed away at home on June 6, 2020 from complications of colon cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary "Lindy" McGill Warrick; his children, Laura Warrick Piwetz (Robert Keith Piwetz) of Fort Worth, TX, Mary "Molly" Warrick McFarland (Matthew Robert McFarland) of Charlottesville, VA, Katherine "Kate" McGill Warrick of Houston, TX; his brother, George Alto Warrick III (Mary Jane Warrick) of Blakely, GA; his five grandchildren, William Moses McFarland, Daley Elizabeth McFarland, John Warrick McFarland, Charlotte Page Piwetz and Jack Preston Piwetz. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Alto Warrick II and Rowena Burford Warrick of Blakely, GA.
Bill attended Early County High School in Blakely, GA. He was known for his kindness, smarts, compassion and sense of fun. He graduated as valedictorian of his class in 1970 and went on to attend Auburn University. While at Auburn, he came to faith through the ministry Campus Crusade for Christ. He was a member of the fraternity Beta Theta Pi. He changed his major from pre-med to French when he decided to pursue seminary. His semester abroad in Lyon, France made him into a francophile for life.
Bill graduated from Auburn in 1974, and he went on to pursue a Master of Divinity from Trinity Theological Seminary in Chicago. His passion for the Bible, teaching, and evangelism grew during his time and training there. He decided to pursue a career with Campus Crusade for Christ upon graduating and went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, TX. At a ministry-sponsored ski trip, he met another staff member, Lindy, who was to become the love of his life. They served together at Texas Tech for a year before being asked to start a Campus Crusade chapter at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, VA. They fell in love with the town of Williamsburg and the College. Bill found his mentor, Dick Woodward, at Williamsburg Community Chapel.
Bill served faithfully at the Chapel for over 30 years, primarily in the role of senior pastor. Bill met people where they were on their spiritual journeys and was known for his teaching and charisma. He valued hospitality and was known for opening his doors at all hours of the day for anyone who needed somewhere to go. He particularly invested in mentoring relationships. He always had a Friday afternoon Bible study for William & Mary students and was given the 6th man award from the William & Mary basketball team in recognition of his mentorship. His gift for music touched many people and was a great source of comfort to his family. For the past 7 years, he has been the head of Williamsburg Fellowship and his faithfulness has been evident to all.
Through the course of his long fight with cancer, he refused to be slowed down. Whether preaching on a Sunday evening, meeting people during the week to talk about their lives, celebrating a holiday with his family and friends and playing with his grandchildren, he was a man who truly lived life to the fullest. His proudest accomplishment was his three daughters. He valued them above all else and they were so well loved by him. He was the biggest advocate and cheerleader for his girls.
A family graveside service will be held in Blakely, GA on July 3. Due to the current pandemic, a celebration of life service is being planned for September 11th at the Williamsburg Community Chapel; details will follow. In lieu of flowers, it was Bill's request that gifts may be made to Walsingham Academy or to the Marble Retreat. Bill's request to support Walsingham reflects his great appreciation for Sister Mary Jeanne's kindness and support through the years, particularly for offering a first home to the Chapel many years ago, and more recently to his Williamsburg Fellowship meetings. Gifts may be sent to: Walsingham Academy, P.O. Box 8702, Williamsburg, VA 23187 (attention: Walsingham Academy: Tuition Assistance). Marble Retreat is a ministry of healing, hope and restoration serving pastors and those in Christian ministry. Gifts may be sent to Marble Retreat, PO Box 176, Carbondale, CO 81623 or made online at www.marbleretreat.org.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 12, 2020.