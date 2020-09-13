1/1
William Bernard Carney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Bernard "Bill" Carney, 81, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home.

A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he was a Peninsula resident for the past 39 years.

Mr. Carney retired from the U.S. Air Force at Langley AFB in 1983 with more than 22 years of service and from the U.S. Postal Service in 2003 with more than 18 years of service.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Kazumi Carney of Hampton; son, Daniel Carney (Michelle Keith) of Newport News; daughter, Cherri Shideler (John) of Farmville, VA. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Amanda, John and Corey. He was predeceased by father Irvin Carney, mother, Amanda Gaertner Carney and siblings, Ernest, Mildred and Lillian.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements made by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Peninsula Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved