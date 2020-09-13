William Bernard "Bill" Carney, 81, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at home.A native of Pittsburgh, PA, he was a Peninsula resident for the past 39 years.Mr. Carney retired from the U.S. Air Force at Langley AFB in 1983 with more than 22 years of service and from the U.S. Postal Service in 2003 with more than 18 years of service.Bill will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 55 years, Kazumi Carney of Hampton; son, Daniel Carney (Michelle Keith) of Newport News; daughter, Cherri Shideler (John) of Farmville, VA. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Amanda, John and Corey. He was predeceased by father Irvin Carney, mother, Amanda Gaertner Carney and siblings, Ernest, Mildred and Lillian.Private services will be held.Arrangements made by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home and Peninsula Memorial Park.