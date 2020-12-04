William Boyce Lee was born on 14 May 1933 and crossed over on 26 November 2020. The son of William Doyle Lee and Mary Myers Lee, he spent his youth and early adult years in Gastonia, NC and lived the last years of his life in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gibson Lee; 4 daughters; 3 sons; 2 sons-in-law; 3 sisters; numerous grandchildren, and others he loved like family. He was a retired Federal Civil Service employee with 43 years and 6 months service. One of his many interests was Jeopardy. He and Mary played every day to be the Jeopardy champion. His long-term goal was to be the Jeopardy Grand Champion among us, and it seems that is the case. In the final Jeopardy category of Life, he is the first among us to answer the final Jeopardy question correctly. Rest well and say hello to Alex Trebek for us. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com
