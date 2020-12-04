1/1
William Boyce Lee
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Boyce Lee was born on 14 May 1933 and crossed over on 26 November 2020. The son of William Doyle Lee and Mary Myers Lee, he spent his youth and early adult years in Gastonia, NC and lived the last years of his life in Newport News, VA. He is survived by his wife, Mary Gibson Lee; 4 daughters; 3 sons; 2 sons-in-law; 3 sisters; numerous grandchildren, and others he loved like family. He was a retired Federal Civil Service employee with 43 years and 6 months service. One of his many interests was Jeopardy. He and Mary played every day to be the Jeopardy champion. His long-term goal was to be the Jeopardy Grand Champion among us, and it seems that is the case. In the final Jeopardy category of Life, he is the first among us to answer the final Jeopardy question correctly. Rest well and say hello to Alex Trebek for us. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com. 757-825-8070.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton
2609 Cunningham Drive
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions - Hampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
December 1, 2020
Uncle Bill.......I have so many fond memories of you, yet reading your obituary it seems like I knew so little of your life. Thanks for being you! You were indeed a special uncle...... Karen
Karen Rhyne
Family
December 1, 2020
I will miss you forever and ever Dad... I love you, Pam
Pamela Lee
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved