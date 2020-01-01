Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
William C. Burton Jr. Obituary
William C. Burton, Jr., 93, passed on December 30, 2019 in Smithfield, Virginia.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and then went on to be a former business owner in the City of Hampton, Virginia. After his retirement, he has spent the last 30 years enjoying the warmth of Florida with his wife and forever love, Cecilia.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Cecilia M. Burton; his children, Suzanne (Kelly), Michael (Sylvia) and Marybeth; six grandchildren, Lee (Courtney), Christopher (Courtney), Scott, South, Kaitlyn and Brennen; and five great-grandchildren, Christian, Camden, Matthew, Nicholas and Owen.

The family will receive friends 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held 1:00 pm, Friday, January 3, 2020 at the funeral home with interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Following the committal service the family welcomes you to join them at his daughter's house in Hampton to celebrate his life.

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Virginia 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
