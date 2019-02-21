Yorktown, Va. - Colonel William C. Carey, 86, passed away on Monday February 18, 2019. He was born on January 14, 1933, at Chanute Field in Rantoul, Illinois. He is the son of Major and Mrs. E. F. Carey. Colonel Carey attended elementary and secondary schools in Hampton, Virginia, and graduated from Hampton High School in 1950. He attended the United States Military Academy from July 1952 until June 1956, when he graduated and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. He received his pilot training at Marana AB, Arizona, and Webb AFB, Texas, from August 1956 to September 1957, when he received his wings. From September 1957 to April 1958, he received Fighter Interceptor Training at moody AFB, Georgia. He has a total flying time of 4,388 hours in the F-4, F-86, F-102, F-111, RF-$, 0-1, 0-2, T-28, T-33, T-34, T-39, C-47, C-54, CH-3 and H-21. He retired from Langley in 1984.William Christi Carey Sr. Honorable man and loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was married to the former Helen J. Smith of Hampton, Virginia. Helen Carey deceased July 1st, 2014. May God rest her soul. Colonel Carey and Mrs. Carey have seven children William Carey Jr, Daniel Carey deceased, Julie Carey deceased, Jim Carey, David Smith, Sharon Gustafson and Leslie Smith. Their grandchildren Joel Davis, Scott Smith, Michael Smith, Joey Smith, Faith Fisher, Rachel Smith, Kendall Lohman, Megan Carey, William Carey III, Melissa, WP, Jackie and Beth.The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. A memorials service will be held in April on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary