Gloucester, VA William Clarence Dyke, Jr. 85, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home. He was the son of the late William C. and Dorothy Richardson Dyke, Sr. He was the owner of Dyke Electrical fin Hampton for over 30 years. and was a member of the Nazarene Church of Hampton. He was a lifelong and founding member of the Ino Hunt Club. He was preceded in death by his son William Dino Dyke and granddaughters Taylor Renee Dyke and Tammi Jean Dyke and is survived by his wife of over 65 years Betty Jean Dyke, sons Randy Dyke and Chris Dyke, sister Louise Elkins, brothers Ernest Warren Dyke and Leonard Mason Dyke, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family will receive freinds at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rosewell Memorial Garden. Memorial donations may be made to the . Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019