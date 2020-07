William C. Tillery III passed on Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born in Newport News, VA to the late William and Odessa Tillery on September 6, 1943. Per his request, he has been cremated. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 6:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hampton History Museum, 120 Old Hampton Lane, Hampton, VA 23669. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.



