Our beloved, William "Bill" Carroll Phaup, born July 14, 1944, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, in the comfort of his own home after a battle with cancer and Alzheimer's. He graduated from Hampton High School in 1963, then from NASA Apprentice School in 1968. Bill dedicated 37 years to his passion at NASA, as a technician and a section head, supervising the wind tunnels; in his spare time, he painted houses. He retired in 2001 to enjoy life and travel with his wife. They later bought a place at Saddlebag Lake Resort in Lake Wales, FL to spend winter months. Carroll loved golfing, tennis, shuffleboard, horseshoes, fishing, and camping. Carroll was known as an avid story teller and he knew no stranger, everyone he met loved to talk to him and immediately became his friend. He was acknowledged for his kindness, generosity, and love of life. Carroll treasured the time spent with his family and friends.
Carroll was preceded in death by his father, mother, step-father and beloved brother. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carolyn; two daughters, Robin Phaup Wertel (Rick), and Bonnie Phaup Forman; four grandchildren, Joel Cross (Heather), Joshua Cross (Ashley), Courtney Forman (fiance Joshua Browder), and Noah Cross; five great-grandchildren, Payton, Skylr, Brianna, Madison, and Bentley.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the or the .
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2020