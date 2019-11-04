|
William Charles "Buck" Talbott, 44, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.He was born in Hampton, VA and was a life-long Peninsula resident. He had a creative passion for food service and worked as a Chef for many local businesses, including various clubs, nursing home, and fast food restaurants. He was the former owner and operator of Fruit Flowers at Port Warwick. Most recently, he was employed with Virginia Health Services at the Huntington at the Newport.He was 1994 graduate of Ferguson High School and a 2000 graduate of Johnson and Wales University. He was extremely artistic and enjoyed writing short stories. He had a love for hard rock music and attending concerts. He was a family man in the truest sense of the word and cherished the time spent with his wife and sons.
He is survived by his mother, Beth E. Stern of Newport News; father, Glenn A. Talbott of Concord, NC; his loving wife of 17 years, Rachel K. Talbott and sons, Aiden W. Talbott and Eli J. Talbott of Newport News; brother, Benjamin B. Talbott of Raleigh, NC; two sisters, Joanna L. Merritt and husband, Mike and Sarah L. Caylor both of Newport News and niece and nephew, Heidi Sizemore and Ivan Merritt.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home by Rabbi Scott Gurdin. Interment will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2019