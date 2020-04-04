|
Dr. William Claiborne Fuqua Sr. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 27th due to consequences of cancer.
Known to many as Bill, he resided in Williamsburg, Virginia for over five decades. During those years, he was a forceful advocate of the town he loved as well as the state of Virginia. A military officer, a fixture of the medical community, a traveler, a scholar, and a remarkable storyteller, he was our father.
Dad, born in 1936, lost his own father at a young age. Raised by his mother in Norfolk, he also enjoyed an extended family in the Back Bay area of Tidewater. Always a good student, he excelled in his studies at Norfolk Academy, and that enabled him to attend the Virginia Military Institute. After graduating in 1958, Dad entered dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. In his final year there, he married Mary Cary Johnston of Norfolk (our mother), and they had their first child, Clay, in 1963. Upon completion of his dental coursework, Dad served in the Army. During those years, while the family was stationed abroad and in various locales around the country, two more children arrived. First came Scott, then Kate.
In 1969, Dad left the Army and started civilian life by opening a dental practice in Williamsburg, Virginia. His office was located in the old Professional Building on Mt Vernon Avenue. He became a beloved dentist known for treating everyone, regardless of race or means. Dad would often accept goods or services as payment. The family regularly witnessed his patients appearing to perform various jobs, to "pay off" an emergency root canal or vital filling.
Our family moved to the Kingspoint neighborhood in 1969. Dad would eventually build a beautiful, modern-style home on College Creek. He lived in that home for the rest of his life. From there, he saw his mother pass away and his children grow up. At 53, Dad sold his dental practice. Thereafter, he enjoyed traveling, investing, home repairs, and entertaining guests. He made many long-term friends both within the community and during his journeys.
Despite early marital ups and downs, Dad had the great fortune to meet Caroline DeBondt of Richmond in 2009. It was the start of a loving and supportive relationship. Carrie shared Dad's passion for the outdoors, travel, friendships, laughter, and the community. In 2010, they wed on the beach in Nags Head, North Carolina, a favorite destination. After that, Carrie and Dad happily shared the years that followed and it was Carrie who enabled Dad to confidently navigate his life's end. In the last part of his life, Carrie was assisted by his wonderful caregivers, Shirley Lee and Roberta Becker, from Agape Home Care. Roberta and Carrie were with Dad as he passed away in his beloved home above the marshes, grasses, and turbid waters of College Creek.
Our father Dr. William C. Fuqua Sr, aka Bill, was a loving and intelligent man who was often larger than life. For those who knew him intimately, he was, and will always be, a vital and enduring memory. Bill Fuqua made his mark on this world, He was loved by many and his passing has left a void. He is survived by his devoted wife Carrie, and his three children and their families, including their spouses and five wonderful grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be planned for a later date for reasons of safety. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Friends of the Williamsburg Regional Library.
-Clay Fuqua, Kate Wendt, and Scott Fuqua
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 4, 2020