William Clarence Rudd (USA, COL., Retired), age 87, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a native of Norfolk, VA and a resident of Newport News since 1976. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Road., Newport News VA 23608. (For those who may be unable to attend, or in the case of inclement weather, there will be a one hour visitation from 10-11 AM on Saturday, Sept. 7 prior to the funeral service at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.) Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint of Arc Catholic Church, 315 Harris Grove Ln., Yorktown, VA 23692. An interment will follow immediately thereafter at Hampton Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019