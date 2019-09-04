Home

Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
(757) 872-6696
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carter Funeral Home - Denbigh
251 Richneck Road
Newport News, VA 23608
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church
315 Harris Grove Ln.
Yorktown, VA
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint of Arc Catholic Church
315 Harris Grove Ln.
Yorktown, VA
Col. William Clarence Rudd

Col. William Clarence Rudd Obituary
William Clarence Rudd (USA, COL., Retired), age 87, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was a native of Norfolk, VA and a resident of Newport News since 1976. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Carter Funeral Home, 251 Richneck Road., Newport News VA 23608. (For those who may be unable to attend, or in the case of inclement weather, there will be a one hour visitation from 10-11 AM on Saturday, Sept. 7 prior to the funeral service at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church.) Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Saint of Arc Catholic Church, 315 Harris Grove Ln., Yorktown, VA 23692. An interment will follow immediately thereafter at Hampton Memorial Gardens with Full Military Honors. For more information, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
