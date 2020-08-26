William Claytor "Bill" Ayers, 70, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center from complications of the Covid 19 virus. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, he graduated from Hampton High School in 1969 and served in the US Navy. Bill went on to work at the Newport News Shipyard where he worked 47 years retiring as a Master Shipbuilder. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church as well as the Boy Scouts of America Troop 6 and the Order of the Arrow.



Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cone Ayers; and sons, William Jason Ayers and Captain Steven Forrest Ayers. He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Claytor Ayers; his parents, Robert D. and Mildred Forrest Ayers; and brothers, Bobby Ayers Jr and Lawrence Ayers.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Masks are required when inside the funeral home. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.



The family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to the Bill Ayers Food Ministry at Central United Methodist Church, Hampton.



