William Claytor Ayers
William Claytor "Bill" Ayers, 70, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center from complications of the Covid 19 virus. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, he graduated from Hampton High School in 1969 and served in the US Navy. Bill went on to work at the Newport News Shipyard where he worked 47 years retiring as a Master Shipbuilder. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church as well as the Boy Scouts of America Troop 6 and the Order of the Arrow.

Bill is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cone Ayers; and sons, William Jason Ayers and Captain Steven Forrest Ayers. He was preceded in death by one son, Richard Claytor Ayers; his parents, Robert D. and Mildred Forrest Ayers; and brothers, Bobby Ayers Jr and Lawrence Ayers.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. Masks are required when inside the funeral home. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be sent to the Bill Ayers Food Ministry at Central United Methodist Church, Hampton.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
August 25, 2020
Billy (what I called him)was a wonderful guy,we were friends in High school and a great guy, I would see him at reunions, he will be missed just a good guy
Lawrence Cooper
Friend
August 25, 2020
A great man, who loved life. We shared many memories in High School, and the shipyard. See you soon Billy.
Robert Thomas
Friend
August 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melodye Dobyns
Friend
August 25, 2020
Prayers to you and your family in your loss. .
Melodye Dobyns
Family
