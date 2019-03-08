William "Bill" Clyde Markland, III, age 87, of Newport News, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Riverside Regional Medical Center. A native of Carter County, TN, William was the son of the late Clyde and Jessie (Erwin) Markland. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Army from 1948 -1952 where he was honorably discharged. Bill was a member of two local churches in the Newport News area where he loved to sing gospel music and read his Bible daily. Bill was preceded in death by his wife Billie Markland; his two brothers, Paul and Robert Markland; and a grandchild Alvin "Buddy" Derby. He leaves behind to cherish his memory three daughters, Donna Markland Roach (Michael). Janet Markland Goode (Daniel) and Joani Markland McCarty; a son David C. Markland (Nancy); ten grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Bill will be deeply missed and loved.The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we celebrate and remember the life of William Clyde Markland on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 4:00 PM at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home with a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 PM. Burial will be at 12:30 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Park.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary