|
|
William D. Clark, 80, died Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Union City, SC, William served in the Army and then had been a resident of Hampton for 69 years. He retired as a patrolman from the Hampton Police Department after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Newport News Church of Christ, the Hampton F.O.P. Lodge #26, the NRA, VFW and the American Legion.
William is survived by his wife Marie, M. Clark; daughters, Patricia M. Osborne and Wanda Darlene Ashlock; grandchildren, Tyshon, Lawanda Travis and Oswald Ashlock, and Tina Osborne; great-grandchild, Jayden John Piper; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.
A memorial service with F.O.P. honors will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669.
The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Hampton F.O.P.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019