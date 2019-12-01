Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
William Clark
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William D. Clark


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William D. Clark Obituary
William D. Clark, 80, died Monday, November 25, 2019. Born in Union City, SC, William served in the Army and then had been a resident of Hampton for 69 years. He retired as a patrolman from the Hampton Police Department after 26 years of service. He was a member of the Newport News Church of Christ, the Hampton F.O.P. Lodge #26, the NRA, VFW and the American Legion.

William is survived by his wife Marie, M. Clark; daughters, Patricia M. Osborne and Wanda Darlene Ashlock; grandchildren, Tyshon, Lawanda Travis and Oswald Ashlock, and Tina Osborne; great-grandchild, Jayden John Piper; numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-great-nephews.

A memorial service with F.O.P. honors will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23669.

The family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to the Hampton F.O.P.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -