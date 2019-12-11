|
Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, William Dominick "Bill" Deveikis, 93, entered eternal life December 7, 2019, succumbing to injuries sustained in a car accident. He was born February 17, 1926, in Burlington, NJ.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marcella Schoener Deveikis, and his infant daughter Mary Dolores.
Bill was drafted into the US Army and deployed to Europe during World War II. He earned a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering at Parks Air College of St. Louis University. After marrying Marcella, the couple moved to Hampton, VA. From 1951 to 1983, Bill worked at NACA (now NASA), Langley Research Center, Hampton. He performed groundbreaking wind tunnel research that led to advances in supersonic flight.
He and Marcella were active members of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Hampton where he was a lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He will be most remembered for his tremendous love for his wife and family. For decades, Bill demonstrated his dedication to his wife as a loving caregiver. His warmth, sense of humor, and faith deeply touched everyone who was blessed to know him.
Music and art were his favorite hobbies. He played saxophone with the Peninsula Community Band for many years and was passionate about classical music. He also produced exceptional works of art.
Bill is survived by daughters Judy Crocker (Bruce), Marcy Avery, Debbie Regone (Bill), Andrea Moran (Sean); grandchildren Scott Crocker, Stephen Crocker, Brian Regone, Jessica O'Neal, Rachel Regone Yao and Christine Regone; and great-granddaughters Ainslee, Keara, Hailey, Felicity, Teagan and Liliana.
The family will receive friends at 10 am, Saturday, Dec. 14 at St. Rose of Lima & Korean Martyrs Catholic Church, 2114 Bay Avenue, Hampton. Mass begins at 11am with a reception immediately following.
Donations can be made to Catholic Charities of Hampton Roads or St. Rose of Lima & Korean Martyrs Catholic Church.
Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019