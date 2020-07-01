Bill Edmundson, age 83, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. He was born September 10, 1936 to the late W.A. and Rachel L. Edmundson and was a lifelong resident of Newport News. He was a Warwick High School graduate. He spent 46-1/2 years working for C&P Telephone Co. of Virginia, Bell Atlantic and Verizon-Virginia before retiring in 2002. Bill loved motorcycles--dirt racing them in his younger days, street riding Harleys in his more mature years.
Bill is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Donna Brown Edmundson in 2019, and brother, Gene Edmundson in 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Edmundson, and son, Tab Edmundson.
Teri and Tab want to thank the wonderful staff of The Hidenwood and Hospice Community Care for their constant attention and sacrificing care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at http://www.jdrf.org.
Bill is preceded in death by his devoted wife, Donna Brown Edmundson in 2019, and brother, Gene Edmundson in 2011. He is survived by his daughter, Teri Edmundson, and son, Tab Edmundson.
Teri and Tab want to thank the wonderful staff of The Hidenwood and Hospice Community Care for their constant attention and sacrificing care.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation at http://www.jdrf.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 1, 2020.