William David Harness, age 86, of Williamsburg, Virginia passed away on September 17, 2019 in Kalispell, Montana, after having a cardiac arrest while on vacation with his family.
Bill was born on June 2, 1933 in Elmo, Missouri to Henry and Nettie (Walkinshaw) Harness. He grew up on a farm near Blanchard, Iowa and attended the University of Missouri before his studies were interrupted by the Korean War in 1953. Voluntarily enlisting in the Navy after a chance encounter with a Naval recruiter before his Army draft date, he began a career during which he flew anti-submarine aircraft off aircraft carriers, was an intelligence officer, and finished his undergraduate degree at the Naval Postgraduate School. He retired at the rank of Commander in 1981, after serving 28 years. Looking for any excuse to avoid returning to his farming roots, Bill then purchased a Baskin-Robbins ice cream store with his wife, Judi, in Newport News, Virginia. He and Judi sold the store after 15 years, and Bill began his third-and favorite-career as a starter at a local golf course. Congestive heart failure interrupted his golf game in 2007, but Bill "Lazarus" Harness survived another 12 years, thanks in large part to the cardiology team at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In addition to being an avid golfer, Bill was a voracious consumer of the news, a whiz with a screwdriver and a drill, and enjoyed gardening, which effectively meant a constant battle with the many deer that lived around his home. He was eminently practical, loved keeping busy, left everywhere he went cleaner than how he found it, and never met a checkbook he didn't want to balance. He was always quick with a wink and a smile, so long as there wasn't a camera in sight. He could often be heard humming the marches of John Phillip Sousa or mumbling about some perceived slight under his breath. While not an effusive man, Bill lived for his family. He was not a man of faith, but those he left behind know he was first in line at the pearly gates.
He is survived by: his wife of 47 years, Judith (Marion) Harness of Williamsburg Virginia; his son Richard Harness and his wife, Susan, of Fort Collins, Colorado, their sons, Chris and Dan, and granddaughter, Emily; his daughter Laura Hamilton, her husband, Darshan, of Garfield, Arkansas, their daughters, Marin and Kendra, son, Brandon, and grandsons Milo, Sohel, and Malik; his son David Harness of Great Mills, Maryland; his son John Harness, his wife, Joanna, of Woodland Park, Colorado and their daughters, Eden and Hennessy; and his daughter Kathryn Murray, her husband, Drew, of Sherman Oaks, California and their daughter, Ainsley; his sister, Sarah Hutt, of Liberty, Missouri, brother Raymond Harness, of Colorado Springs, and brother Merlin Harness, of Kansas City, Missouri. Bill was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters and his grandsons Barrett Hamilton and Riley Harness.
He will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, at 875 N. Randolph St. Ste 225, Arlington, VA 22203 or https://www.nmcrs.org/donate.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 21, 2019