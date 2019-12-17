|
William (Billy, Cookie) D. Koch, 86, went home to Jesus on December 16, 2019. His parents, Mildred and Albert Koch, preceded him in death. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, Peggy, and his beloved daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Gus DeCoursey.
Billy was a member of the Virginia National Guard, the IUOE Local 147, and the Hampton Elks Lode Number 366. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church for 63 years, serving as a teacher, Director of the Adult Department, Deacon for the Retirement Home, and Deacon Emeritus. He loved the Lord and gave willingly of his time and talents to the widows of the church. He retired from Lockwood Brothers in 2018 after 65 years of service and gave his time to mentor new operators.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 12:30 p.m. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 17, 2019