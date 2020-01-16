|
Merritt, Colonel (Ret.) William D., born in Searcy, Arkansas and resided for last twenty-four years in Williamsburg, VA, passed away January 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Inez and Taylor Merritt, his brother Douglas and sister Betty Harris. He is survived by his loving wife of more than fifty-seven years Carolyn, daughters Kathryn Viggiani (Nick) and Lee Ann Young (Cam), grandchildren Jennifer and Nick Viggiani, Trent and Merritt Young and his sisters Ann Merritt and Nancy Davis along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
Bill earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Arkansas State University, where he was a distinguished military graduate and a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also held a master's degree in administration from Central Michigan University. Bill was a twenty-two year veteran of the United States Army. He served two combat tours in Viet Nam with the U.S. Army's First Infantry Division. He is a graduate of the National Defense University's Industrial College of the Armed Forces, the Command and General Staff College and the Defense Systems Management College. His final assignment was in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics in the Pentagon.
In 1979, Bill assumed a position with Hughes Aircraft Company where his career spanned eighteen years before retiring in 1997 as corporate vice president, governmental affairs.
Upon Bill's retirement in 1997, he became active in the Big Red One Officer's organization, the Program, Crown Colony Club and remained involved in Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He also served two years as president of the Governor's Land Foundation and was a co-founder of the Two Rivers Wine Club. He was an avid golfer and loved his boat and fishing. He was devoted to his family, especially his grandchildren, and would happily brag about them to anyone willing to listen!
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bucktrout of Williamsburg, 4124 Ironbound Road, Williamsburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Williamsburg Hospice House, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020