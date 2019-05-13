William David Stacy III, 62, of Hampton, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Dave was born and raised in Hampton, VA and is preceded in death by his parents, William David Stacy Jr. and Kathryn Flowers Stacy. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Elizabeth Delk Stacy, of Hampton and their two children, Kathryn Stacy Bernal and Stephen David Stacy, as well as his sisters, Jean Lien, Gail Barrow and Kathy Stacy, their husbands Phil Lien, Allen Barrow and Luat Nguyen, and his beloved nieces and nephews and their children. He was a proud Papa to his two grandsons, August and Béla Bernal. He also leaves behind three Yorkshire terriers who he loved dearly. He was a graduate of the Virginia Military Institute (class of '79) and operated a construction business for 30+ years in Hampton Roads. He was happiest on a boat, camping and playing games with family. He had a smile that lit up his green eyes, a love for taking things apart and building something new and a huge heart. Funeral services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Hampton on Saturday, May 18th at 12pm followed by a reception. Donations can be sent to the Peninsula SPCA to honor his love of animals."The road goes on forever, and the party never ends." - Robert Earl Keen Published in Daily Press on May 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary