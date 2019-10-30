|
William David Beasley passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 88. David was born in Pocahontas, Virginia to Ray S. and Lucille Draper Beasley and he grew up in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, a place near and dear to his heart. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. After meeting on a blind date, David courted and married his wife, Lucille, enjoying over 60 years of marriage.
A lifetime lover of airplanes, David joined the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He served from July, 1951 through July, 1955. As a member of the 18th Fighter Bomber Wing - Truckbusters from Dogpatch, he serviced airplane engines and instrument panels. David began his education before the war at Lincoln Memorial University and completed his education at Virginia Tech upon his return home, earning a degree in Nuclear Physics. His love for airplanes also led him to a career as an aeronautical engineer at NASA where he worked for over 28 years, receiving multiple awards recognizing his contributions and service.
At the center of his life, David cherished his family. He was a living example of love and kindness to each of them, instilling a strong foundation from which their lives are built. He enjoyed spending time with them every chance he got and especially loved his annual family trips to the beach complete with crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, donut runs and family game/movie nights. He is survived by his wife, Lou Beasley, daughters – Lauren McLees (Kevin), and Ellen Purcell, grandchildren – Garrett McLees (Corinne), Leslie Purcell, Trent McLees (Morgan) and Lianna Purcell, great grandchildren – Kiernan and Rylan McLees, brother-in-law, Garrett Atkins, and nephews – Zane Scott (Rebecca), Hugh Scott (Cindy) and Carl Scott (Cindy).
David was a master storyteller and a family historian who loved to share his tales with family and friends. He enjoyed a good cup of coffee, hunting, fishing, gardening, coin collecting and, of course, watching a Hokie football or basketball game.
David was a life-long Methodist and was an active member of his congregation, First United Methodist Church. He served on multiple committees at church, loved singing hymns during worship and spending time with his church family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 10 AM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 110 E Queen Street, Hampton, VA followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to First United Methodist Church or The American Kidney Fund.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019