NCC (SW) USN (Ret.) William (Bill) David King, Newport News, VA went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.
William was born on September 13, 1949 in Wichita Falls, TX to Jolyn Anderson and William R. King. He attended Wiesbaden High School, Germany where he graduated in 1967.
William joined the United States Navy in 1968. He proudly fought for the country he loved during the Vietnam War. He served two tours, the first as a Corpsman to the Marines and the second as a Gunner on the Riverine Patrol Boat. Upon his retirement in 1991, William had received the Navy Commendation Medal (2), Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal (12 stars), Vietnam Gallantry Cross (2), the Navy Achievement Medal (3), Navy Good Conduct Medal (5) and many other commendations and medals. His duty stations included Special Warfare Support Group Two, USS Dwight D Eisenhower CVN-69, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis MD, Navmag Lualualei, HI and Navsta Keflavik, Iceland.
William married the love of his life, Arlene Crewe, on August 5, 1979. He graduated from Christopher Newport University with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History in May 2000. William loved spending time with his family, studying history, shopping, watching news talk shows, the Denver Broncos, Starbucks, Chick-fil-a and HGTV.
William is survived by his wife of 40 years, Arlene; three children, Patrick King (Sebrina) of Oceanside, CA, Stacey Blomberg (Rick Haney) of Jefferson City, MO, Erin Perez (Tony) of Severn, MD; eight grandchildren, Blake King, Christopher King, Elizabeth Blomberg, Katie Blomberg, Dylan King, Emma King, Isabella Perez, and Luna Perez; one great-granddaughter, Molly King; his mother and step-father, Jolyn and Don Bucci, of Vacaville, CA; three sisters, Terri Baldwin, of Citrus Heights, CA, Lisa Thornburg (Jon) of Kettle Falls, WA and Donna Wratten (John) of Vacaville, CA. He had one brother in-law, Bobby Crewe (Brenda) of Gloucester, VA; one sister in-law, Frankie Brumfield of Newport News, VA and numerous nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Church Street, Yorktown, VA 23690.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Altmeyer Funeral Home-Denbigh Chapel, 12893 Jefferson Avenue, Newport News, VA 23608.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2019