Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
300 Ella Taylor Road
Yorktown, VA
William DeLong Lucy

William DeLong Lucy Obituary
Yorktown, Va. - William DeLong "Bill" Lucy, 78, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Julie, son Doug, daughter Natalie, son-in-law Randy, and grandsons Ethan and Joshua. For an unabridged obituary, visit amoryfuneralhome.com

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 7 at 1pm at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 300 Ella Taylor Road, Yorktown, VA 23692.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to "Helping The Homeless", c/o Rev. Wendy Roundy, 7745 Kelly Avenue, Gloucester, VA 23061.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020
