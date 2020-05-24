William Derring Mace, 93, embraced life everlasting on May 16, 2020. Bill was born Jan. 24, 1927 in Waverly, VA to Earl James Mace, Sr. and Ruth Spratley Mace. He graduated from Maury High School in 1943 and William & Mary in 1948. He served in the US Air Force in Europe from 1945-46.



Bill is predeceased by his first wife Betty Lou Garrison Mace. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Phillips Mace, his brother Jack Worth Mace, his children Joanne Mace Deveney, and William Derring Mace, Jr. (Derry); grandchildren Matthew Deveney and Melissa Gorchynsky, Mary Beth and Shannon Mace; and great grandchildren Liam and Abbey Deveney, and Alexander William Gorchynsky.



Serving God in all aspects of life was Bill's highest priority. A cradle Episcopalian, Bill served numerous ministries at St. John's Episcopal Church, Hampton, including Lay Reader, Vestry, Senior Warden, four Search Teams, and Cemetery Manager. He will be much missed by the Men's Class. Bill felt honored to serve the diocese in numerous capacities.



Bill began employment at NACA/NASA Langley Research Center in 1946. He developed and applied unique measurement technologies and the operational hardware required for ground based wind tunnel and aircraft research and rocket borne flight experiments for the X-15 and the Space Shuttle programs. Bill was appointed to feasibility study groups evaluating the potential of proposed manned orbital flight and deep space manned and unmanned explorations such as Project Mercury. He was appointed instrument engineer for the Dyna-Soar Project which if implemented would have been a follow-on to Apollo. He was a member of the NATO-AGARD Flight Instrument Panel from 1965-1975. Bill served as Director of the Electronics Directorate from 1980 until his retirement in 1990.



Bill spent the majority of his very active retirement at Westminster-Canterbury where he was a member of the Finance committee, chaired the Religion Committee and repaired electronics in the fellowship he found in his beloved Woodpecker's Nest.



Contributions to honor Bill's memory may be made to the Perpetual Honor Fund at Saint John's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way, Hampton, VA 23669. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held at St. John's at a later date.



