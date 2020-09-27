POQUOSON – Mr. William (Bill) E. Ayers passed away quietly after an extended bout with cancer. Bill was born in Lancaster's Corner, MD, and he served honorably with pride for 23 years in the U.S. Air Force with stations in Korea, France, Thailand, and Canada. U.S. duty stations include the Air Force Academy, Davis Monthan AFB, March AFB, and finally retirement at Langley AFB. Bill enjoyed a subsequent 17-year career at Bush Gardens, Williamsburg. Bill lived in Poquoson for 46 years.



He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy and survived by his sons William (Bill) E. Ayers Jr. and wife Lori of Poquoson and Gregory D. Ayers and wife Jeannie of Franklin, TN; Grandchildren Alex Ayers and wife Jessica of Virginia Beach, Conner Ayers of Bethesda, MD; MorganLea Ayers of Poquoson, Emily Ayers of Nashville, TN, Elizabeth Ayers Negley and husband Jimmy of Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Abigail Ayers of New York, NY, Greer Ayers of Franklin, TN, Josh Tucker and wife Brittany and their children, Lillian and Lola, of Graham, N.C.



Bill was dedicated to the dreams of all of his family and generously supported the college and graduate educations of two generations to schools such as Virginia Tech, Louisiana State University, Old Dominion University, Rhodes College, Hendrix College, the University of Tennessee, Vanderbilt University, and Virginia Commonwealth University. Our father and grandfather initiated the careers of his legacy in Naval Shipbuilding, Cancer Research, Finance, Education, Social Work, Biomedical Research, and Medicine.



Bill also leaves behind a close and cherished friend, Janis Edwards, and her family. Bill would like to give special acknowledgement to John (Road Kill) Farmer and wife Dana, Floyd and Dianne Moore of Poquoson, and Roger and Linda Good of Yorktown. All of his close friends supported Bill in Social and Church events and were dear to his heart. Bill will be interred at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements and heartfelt guidance by Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson.



