William E. "Jimmy" Taylor, 88 of Newport News, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born October 7, 1930, in Lucama, NC to the late Robert W. and Ethel Smith Taylor. Jimmy faithfully served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany, in the early 1950s. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 1991 and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Hampton, where he served as an usher. Jimmy was a member of the Warwick 336 Lodge and later the McMahon 303 Masonic Lodge. Following retirement, he enjoyed gardening and talking all over the world as an amateur radio enthusiast.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph and Zachary and two sisters, Hazel and Betsy. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Dail Taylor; one daughter, Susan Taylor Justice of Newport News; one son, Michael Taylor (Anna) of Yorktown; one grandson, Eric Taylor of Yorktown; and one brother, Kenneth Taylor (Shelba) of North Carolina.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private.



A special thanks to Community Care Hospice and Morningside Nursing Staff for their care of Jimmy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Liberty Baptist Missions Fund, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666. Published in Daily Press on July 22, 2019