William E. Young, 82, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was in the comfort of his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Born to Annabelle and Henry Young in 1937, he was raised on his family's dairy farm in Brushton, NY. Over the course of his life Bill would find his one true love and enjoy a life rich with the blessings of faith, family and friends. Although he traveled extensively, his favorite place to be was with those he loved the most.
Following graduation from St. Joseph's Academy in Malone, NY, he attended St. Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont where he received a Bachelor's degree in Economics. Bill entered the United States Air Force (USAF) in 1960 where he successfully competed for entry into and completed the rigors of the USAF pilot training program at Laredo AFB, Texas. He would go on to become a flight instructor in the T-38, a squadron flight commander, an operations officer, 12th AF Chief of Safety and finally the Deputy Director & Division Chief for Joint Services Training Exercises for the USAF's Tactical Air Command (TAC) now designated as the Air Combat Command (ACC). Throughout his 22 years of committed service, Bill proudly served both state-side and overseas. During the Vietnam War, Bill was a forward air controller with the Army's 25th Infantry Division. Later he flew the F-111 as pilot-in-command on combat missions in Thailand. Bill received both the Distinguished Flying Cross and the Bronze Star Medal for conspicuous gallantry demonstrated during multiple missions against the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces.
Also while on active duty and true to his nature of always seeking excellence, Bill earned his Master's Degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University. He continued his drive to further his education and civilian employment opportunities. Upon "retirement" he returned to school for his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Finance from Christopher Newport College. One of his proudest moments following his military career was completing the requirements to become a Certified Public Accountant. From staff accountant to Corporate Controller to Accounting Manager, Bill worked diligently making significant impacts on the profitability and financial success of various companies including Marva Maid Dairies, Flight International and Bionetics Corporation. He served several years as the Financial Accounting Manager and earned the distinction of Certified Fraud Examiner while with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Bill remained with VDOT until he "officially" retired in 2007.
Upon full retirement from VDOT, he enjoyed time with the love of his life, Barbara Ann (Beech) Young, his wife of 55 years. They embarked on many wonderful cruises and had great stories to tell once back home again. When not traveling, Bill was always ready to play a round of golf with family and friends. The years he spent as a member of the Peninsula Retired Men's Club were very special to him, and he treasured the friendships he made in that group. He proudly served as a Deacon among his faith family at First Presbyterian Church of Hampton. While at home, Bill and Barbara would often be found tending to yard beautification as well as enjoying various performances at the Virginia Symphony and Smithfield Little Theatre. Bill also enjoyed a good book in the comfort of his recliner with his beloved "lap" cat, Zoe. Bill delighted his family with that special twinkle in his eye, a great smile on his face, and a wonderfully unique sense of humor and spirit. True to form, he was always a willing contributor to any lively discussion and was a great source of sage advice and wisdom. His family will fondly remember Bill for his extraordinary faith, love and sacrifice as their patriarch.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Annabelle (Bassett) Young, his father, Henry William Young, and his brother, Harold Henry Young. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Young of Hampton; his son, Kevin (and wife Judy) of Smyrna, GA; his daughter, Karen (and husband James Binniker) of Bristow, VA and his four grandchildren, Blair, Skyler, Brendan and Ryan; his sister-in-law, Nancy Young of Gaithersburg, MD and several beloved nieces and nephews. The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of Personal Touch Hospice Care, Bayada Home Health and Dr. Scott Kruger of Virginia Oncology Associates for their diligent and compassionate attention to Bill's end-of-life care in the comfort of his home.
The immediate family will hold a private service to honor his life. There will be a celebration of life service to include extended family and friends that will be scheduled for a later date. R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home and First Presbyterian Church of Hampton will be assisting the family with necessary arrangements. According to his wishes, Bill will be laid to rest with full military honors and an interment ceremony in Arlington National Cemetery. The family will announce the date of this ceremony once they finalize coordination with the Arlington staff. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation on Bill's behalf to First Presbyterian Church, 514 S. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23669 (firstpreshampton.org).
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020