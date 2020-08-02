Yorktown, Va. - William Earl Canady, 80, gained angel wings on Friday, June 5 at his home in Dandy surrounded by family. He loved fishing, boating and gardening.



He served in the US Army and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a supervisor. Celebration of life graveside service was held August 1 with military rites.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Canady, his parents Emma and Jessie Canady, son Steve Williams and daughter Michelle Moore Russell, brothers, Wendel, Lloyd and Donnie Canady, Sisters Merlene Rheuark, and Bettie Carter.



He is survived by children Keith Canady (Sonya), Allen Williams (Lisa), Josh Moore (Colleen), Rhonda Freeman (Steven) and Creig Moore (Laurie), and daughters-in law Charlene Moore and Cindy Williams.



Also survived by grandchildren Ryan Canady, Spencer Canady, Braxton Canady, Caitlin Williams, Shane Williams, Savannah Williams, Dusty Moore, Joshua Moore, Chris Moore, Kaylee Russell, Cody Stamper, Leah Foster, and Ian Foster, Brothers Willie Canady and James B Canady Jr., Sister Joyce Phipps, brother in law Lawrence Whitehurst, sister in law Carolyn Hughes, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



A special thanks to Hospice of VA for the excellent care and support they provided. Jessie and Julie, we will always be grateful to you!



