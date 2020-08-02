1/1
WILLIAM EARL CANADY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, Va. - William Earl Canady, 80, gained angel wings on Friday, June 5 at his home in Dandy surrounded by family. He loved fishing, boating and gardening.

He served in the US Army and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a supervisor. Celebration of life graveside service was held August 1 with military rites.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Jean Canady, his parents Emma and Jessie Canady, son Steve Williams and daughter Michelle Moore Russell, brothers, Wendel, Lloyd and Donnie Canady, Sisters Merlene Rheuark, and Bettie Carter.

He is survived by children Keith Canady (Sonya), Allen Williams (Lisa), Josh Moore (Colleen), Rhonda Freeman (Steven) and Creig Moore (Laurie), and daughters-in law Charlene Moore and Cindy Williams.

Also survived by grandchildren Ryan Canady, Spencer Canady, Braxton Canady, Caitlin Williams, Shane Williams, Savannah Williams, Dusty Moore, Joshua Moore, Chris Moore, Kaylee Russell, Cody Stamper, Leah Foster, and Ian Foster, Brothers Willie Canady and James B Canady Jr., Sister Joyce Phipps, brother in law Lawrence Whitehurst, sister in law Carolyn Hughes, four great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Hospice of VA for the excellent care and support they provided. Jessie and Julie, we will always be grateful to you!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved