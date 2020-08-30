Yorktown, VA - William Edgar Winburn, Jr., 77 Passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. William was a native of Fairfield, CT and a peninsula resident since 1980. William was the owner and manager of the William Winburn tax Service for almost 40 years. He was well-liked by all of his loyal clients and looked forward to serving them year after year. He was a former volunteer fireman with the Fairfield Fire Department and enjoyed golfing, and collecting antique dental tools as well as coins and train videos.



He was preceded in death by his wife Anita Gibbs Winburn and his parents Dorothy and William E Winburn, Sr. and is survived by his sister Barbara Luke (Peter Palma), step-son, Dennis Wallace (Brooke) and their sons, Dustin and Dennis. Also a nephew Bryan Luke (Michelle) and their son Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Amory Funeral Home Chapel 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask.



Memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 341 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.



