1/1
WILLIAM EDGAR WINBURN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yorktown, VA - William Edgar Winburn, Jr., 77 Passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. William was a native of Fairfield, CT and a peninsula resident since 1980. William was the owner and manager of the William Winburn tax Service for almost 40 years. He was well-liked by all of his loyal clients and looked forward to serving them year after year. He was a former volunteer fireman with the Fairfield Fire Department and enjoyed golfing, and collecting antique dental tools as well as coins and train videos.

He was preceded in death by his wife Anita Gibbs Winburn and his parents Dorothy and William E Winburn, Sr. and is survived by his sister Barbara Luke (Peter Palma), step-son, Dennis Wallace (Brooke) and their sons, Dustin and Dennis. Also a nephew Bryan Luke (Michelle) and their son Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Amory Funeral Home Chapel 410 Grafton Drive, Grafton, VA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing requirements will be followed, and everyone is asked to wear a mask.

Memorials may be made to Operation Smile, 341 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 or National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
06:30 PM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved