"Bill" was born in Shiloh, North Carolina and was a long time resident of Yorktown and Newport News. He was employed as an engineer and retired from the Naval Weapon Station. He passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22. He was 86 years old.
He is survived by daughter Sarah and son-in-law Chris, their four children, a son, his sister, sister in-law and three nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice House & Support Care of Williamsburg, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188 or online at williamsburghospice.org
.