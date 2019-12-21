|
|
William E. Dangle (MSG USAF Ret.) died on December 16, 2019. He was the son of William Edmond Dangle (CSM USAF Ret.) and Emma Krause Dangle. Born in Athens, Greece on August 28, 1952, Bill grew up around the country and abroad on Air Force bases with his family. He graduated from Rancho Cordova High School, California and joined the Air Force. After 24 years of service, he retired from the Air Force at Langley Air Force Base. Bill then joined the Norfolk Police Department and retired again after 16 years of service. He had been a Hampton resident for over 35 years. A funeral service with military honors will be held in the W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News on December 23, 2019 at 10:00 am. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the Albert G. Horton, Jr Memorial Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 21, 2019