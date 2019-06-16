Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Miracle Temple Baptist Church
617 32nd Street
Newport News, VA
William Edward "Bubba" Doswell

William Edward "Bubba" Doswell Obituary
William Edward "Bubba" Doswell

William E. Doswell, 69, departed this life on June 11, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents William and Civalene Doswell; sister Gloria Doswell and niece Latrice Doswell.

Left to cherish his memory his wife, Karen Doswell; son Elder Kevin Doswell; four brothers, two sisters; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of his life will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 18, at Miracle Temple Baptist Church, 617 32nd Street, Newport News, VA

Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, 757-723-4117.



Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
