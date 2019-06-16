Home

Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
William Edward Stolarski

William Edward Stolarski Obituary
William Edward Stolarski

William Edward Stolarski, 74, of Williamsburg, passed away on June 10, 2019.

William served six years in the Army National Guard and was an Electrical Engineer for the Westinghouse/Eaton Corporation where he retired from.

He is survived by his former wife, Wanda Joyce Stolarski; son, William Russell Stolarski and his wife, Kelly Stolarski; daughter, Lisa Marie Stolarski and her husband, Andre Louis Thompson; sister, Joan Husak; and grandchildren, Ashley Lauren Anderson, Jake Stolarski, Grace Stolarski, Sam Stolarski, and Ray Stolarski.

Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
