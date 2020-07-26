1/1
William Elisha "Bill" Owens
William 'Bill' Owens, was born in Salisbury, MD and a longtime resident of Hampton, VA. He joined the US Air Force in 1949 and proudly retired in 1970 after serving his country. He was greatly loved, admired and respected by others. Bill enjoyed spending time with his family & friends and reminiscing of old stories or events, reading, going to Hardee's and Chic-Fil-A to visit his friends and always joking with the employees. He had a very dry sense of humor, but boy he thought he was funny.

He is preceded in death by his father & mother James B. Owens, Mary B. Owens, his wife Mary June Owens and his son Dale Owens. Bill and Mary had a wonderful family and a lot of great memories. Bill is survived by his two sons Bob Owens & Mike Owens and his three daughters Janet Amatucci, Laurie Strader & Becky Priode; his daughter and son in laws, his 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1-2PM at R Hayden Smith Funeral Home 245 S. Armistead Ave Hampton on Monday July 27, 2020. A funeral service will follow at 2PM. Interment will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens with military honors.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
JUL
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
