|
|
Newport News - Our beloved Father, and friend, William Elmore Gwynn, Jr., peacefully passed away November 20, 2019. "Bill" was born in Newport News and was a lifelong Virginia resident. He graduated from Newport News High School. Upon graduation he served in the Military before starting his career with C&P Telephone Co.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Janet Melzer Gwynn. He is survived by his children: William and wife Susan Gwynn of Powhatan; Heidi Gwynn of Yorktown; Bonita and husband Zak Selweah of Williamsburg; and Sean Gwynn of Orlando, Florida. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Stewart Gwynn, Toni Gwynn, Kyle Losch, Rachel Losch, Tatiana Grimes, Atalaya Iqbal-Singh, Anapatricia Lugo, Javier Lugo, Kareen Selweah, Joy Selweah, and Emma Gwynn; three great-grandchildren; and loving and dear companion of many years Kay Harvey. A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 AQT 1100AM at Parkview United Methodist Church Newport News, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lackey Clinic of Yorktown, VA in memory of William Gwynn, Jr.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2019